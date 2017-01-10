Could TCU get elusive Big 12 road victory at Texas?

Through the early stages of the Big 12 men’s basketball season, TCU has received two endorsements as a much-improved team from coaches of top-10 opponents.

The Horned Frogs (12-3, 1-2 in Big 12) have knocked off Oklahoma, one of last season’s Final Four participants. But the Frogs have yet to secure a road victory against a league opponent, a commodity that has been elusive throughout TCU’s tenure in the Big 12.

The Frogs get another shot at a road victory at 7 p.m. Wednesday night against Texas (7-8, 1-2), which already has lost home games to three unranked opponents: UT Arlington, Alabama and Kent State. TCU coach Jamie Dixon would like to add the Horned Frogs to that list when the teams meet in the Erwin Center but understands the challenge that awaits in Austin.

TCU remains winless in Austin as a Big 12 member and is 1-36 in road games as a league member since joining the conference for the 2012-13 season. But the latest road encounter, Saturday’s 82-70 loss at No. 10 West Virginia, included some encouraging signs that Dixon hopes his team can use in its next trip into a hostile environment.

The Frogs were tied at 57 with 9:47 remaining before the Mountaineers (13-2, 2-1) pulled away down the stretch. Although the Frogs matched their season high for turnovers (18) against West Virginia’s vaunted full-court press, only seven occurred after intermission and the total was below the Mountaineers’ season average of 24.8 per game.