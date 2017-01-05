TCU’s Dixon concerned about turnovers against West Virginia

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon is concerned about a recent spike in his team’s turnovers since the start of Big 12 play.
It’s doubly concerning because the Horned Frogs (12-2, 1-1 in Big 12) play Saturday at No. 7 West Virginia (12-2, 1-1). The Mountaineers forced a stunning 40 turnovers, an average of one per minute, during a 108-61 rout of Manhattan in November.
Because of a relentless full-court press, West Virginia has a turnover margin of plus-14 per game that is tops among Big 12 teams by a wide margin. Three of TCU’s primary ball-handlers in Saturday’s contest (guards Jaylen Fisher, Alex Robinson, Desmond Bane) are new to the program this season and have never faced the Mountaineers.
Although TCU is at plus-3 in turnover margin, the numbers have backtracked recently because the Frogs have averaged 15.5 turnovers per game in Big 12 encounters against No. 3 Kansas (15) and Oklahoma (16).
“Their turnover numbers are dramatic, to say the least,” Dixon said during Thursday’s teleconference with Big 12 basketball coaches. “We’ve been working on a lot of drills and try and improve in that area. It will be our emphasis in practices the next two days, no question about it. We’ve been a low-turnover team all year until the last two games.”
For the season, TCU has committed 12.7 turnovers per season. The goal is to finish in single digits in each contest.
