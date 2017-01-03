TCU women seek first Big 12 win against Oklahoma State

The TCU women’s basketball team will face another quality defense Wednesday when Oklahoma State visits Schollmaier Arena at 8 p.m.
In their first two conference matchups this season, the Horned Frogs (8-5, 0-2 Big 12) fell to No. 12 West Virginia and at No. 24 Oklahoma despite solid stretches against teams known for shutting down opposing offenses. TCU, though, wasn’t able to keep pace with two of the highest-scoring offenses in the conference.
74.4 Points per game for the Frogs this season, currently fifth in the Big 12
Now, TCU comes up against Oklahoma State (11-2, 1-1), which has held seven of its last nine opponents under 60 points. Couple that with having to defend the Big 12’s leading scorer and rebounder, Kaylee Jensen (19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds), and getting their first conference victory Wednesday night could prove difficult for the Horned Frogs.
TCU coach Raegan Pebley said her young team views the uphill battle in the Big 12 as an opportunity, and junior point guard AJ Alix was the Horned Frogs’ primary opportunity creator in the loss at Oklahoma. Aside from her season-high 23 points in Norman, she also came down with a career-high eight rebounds and dished out five assists.
TCU women vs. Oklahoma State
8 p.m. Wednesday
