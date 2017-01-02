TCU seeks to rebound from tough loss by taking down Oklahoma

TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky, left, and Kenrich Williams, right fight for a rebound with Kansas’ Carlton Bragg Jr. during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 men’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80. Brodziansky had a career high 28 points.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Highly touted Kansas freshman Josh Jackson, left, and TCU’s Kenrich Williams reach for a loose ball during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Alex Robinson, left, dives to get a lose ball in front of Kansas’ Frank Mason III during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky, left, goes up for the basket and draws a foul between Kansas’ Devonte Graham and Landen Lucas during the first half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 men’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky dunks the ball for the 2 points against Kansas during the first half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Alex Robinson, reaches for a loose ball after falling against Kansas during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 men’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kansas’ Josh Jackson, left, and TCU’s Kenrich Williams reach for a loose ball during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 men’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky, right, blocks the shot of Kansas’ Devonte Graham during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 men’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Karviar Shepherd, front goes up for the basket in frot of Kansas’ Lagerald Vick during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 men’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas won 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Desmond Bane, goes up for the points underneath the basket against Kansas during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky, left, goes up for the basket in front of Kansas’ Landen Lucas during the first half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Jaylen Fisher, left, gets a hit on the head from Kansas’ Landen Lucas as he drives towards the basket during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kansas’ Josh Jackson, left, defends against TCU’s JD Miller as he tries to turn towards the basket during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU takes on Kansas at a near-capacity Schollmaier Arena during the first seconds of Friday’s December 30, 2016 mens basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kansas’ Devonte Graham, left, defends against TCU’s Alex Robinson as he drives to the basket during the first half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU takes on Kansas at Schollmaier Arena during the first seconds of Friday's December 30, 2016 mens basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Kansas’ Laden Lucas, left, tries to block TCU’s Alex Robinson as he takes a shot underneath the basket during the first half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky is knocked down by Kansas’ Landen Lucas as he goes for the basket during the first half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU's JD Miller, left goes up for the basket over Kansas's Josh Jackson during the first half of Friday's game.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Jaden Fisher, left goes for the basket over Kansas’ Lagerald Vick front, and Sviatoslav Mykhailuk during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Vladimir Brodziansky, left, and Kenrich Williams, right fight for a rebound with Kansas’ Carlton Bragg Jr. during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 mens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
TCU’s Alex Robinson, left, dives to try to get a loose ball in front of Kansas’ Devonte Graham during the second half of Friday’s December 30, 2016 basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas went on to win 86-80.
Bob Haynes
Special to the Star-Telegram
Comments