TCU women see first-half lead vanish as No. 24 Oklahoma dominates after break

Peyton Little scored a season-high 25 points and No. 24 Oklahoma used a dominant third quarter to defeat TCU 87-72 on Sunday.
Vionise Pierre-Louis had 13 points off the bench, Maddie Manning had 12 and Chelsea Dungee 11 for the Sooners (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) who outscored the Horned Frogs 26-11 in the third quarter. TCU is 8-5, 0-2.
Jordan Moore, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds in just her second game coming off the bench, had nine points and seven rebounds as TCU took a 20-17 first-quarter lead. AJ Alix had 15 of her season-high 23 points in the first half and the Horned Frogs led 41-37 at the break.
In the third quarter, OU limited TCU to 3-of-18 shooting from the field while making 8 of 17 at the other end and going 10 of 10 from the foul line for a 63-52 lead.
Two free throws by Gioya Carter at the 6:09 mark of the third quarter put the Sooners up 48-47 and started a 7-0 run.
Comments