TCU women see first-half lead vanish as No. 24 Oklahoma dominates after break

1:28 Arlington Bowie grabs berth in FWISD title game over Wyatt Pause

0:41 Who inspires TCU's Kenny Hill to always work for his job

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:10 2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:13 A sneak peek at Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

1:35 Standing room only as Aggies hold yell practice in Houston