Another ranked opponent looms in Norman for TCU women

Just three days after falling at home 83-61 to No. 12 West Virginia in its Big 12 opener, TCU takes to the road for its first conference road test Sunday.
Another ranked team will be waiting for the Horned Frogs (8-4) in No. 24 Oklahoma.
“Every possession you have a job to do and you need to perform that job at a high level, a Big 12 level,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley said Thursday after the loss to West Virginia. “It’s also an incredible opportunity, but you can’t just participate. You have to perform.”
By “every possession,” Pebley was referring to TCU’s slow start in the loss to West Virginia. In order to dial up an upset at Oklahoma (10-3), TCU must be locked in from tip-off.
The Horned Frogs met one of the Big 12’s best scorers in sophomore guard Tynice Martin, who led all scorers with 21 points Thursday.
But one of the top team defenses in the conference awaits TCU in Oklahoma. The Sooners are second in the Big 12 in turnover margin (+4.2) and first in steals (11.5 per game).
TCU is fifth in turnover margin (+1.8) and fourth in steals (9.1).
TCU at Oklahoma
2 p.m. Sunday
