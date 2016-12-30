TCU starts fast but upset bid falls short in loss to No. 3 Kansas

1:49 Dunbar flies past Arlington Lamar and into FWISD Classic semifinals, 89-76 Pause

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

2:48 Amarillo tops Mansfield Summit for girls Spring Creek title

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

0:41 Who inspires TCU's Kenny Hill to always work for his job

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story