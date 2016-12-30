No. 3 Kansas escapes TCU’s upset bid in Big 12 opener in Fort Worth

Kansas point guard Frank Mason scored 22 points and handed out seven assists to help the third-ranked Jayhawks overcome an early double-digit deficit and outlast TCU 86-80 in the Big 12 opener for both schools at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.
TCU held a pair of 10-point leads in the first half but could not hold off the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 in Big 12) down the stretch despite a career-high 28 points from forward Vladimir Brodzianksy.
TCU fell to 11-2, 0-1 in Big 12 play. TCU returns to action Tuesday night in Schollmaier Arena against Oklahoma.
Kansas led 85-80 when TCU’s Kenrich Williams missed a 3-point jump shot with 17 seconds left. The Jayhawks added a free throw with 4 seconds to play.
The Jayhawks led 48-44 at halftime and never trailed in the final 20 minutes. Kansas built its lead to 78-69 with 4:10 to play but JD Miller’s 3-point jumper on a assist from Williams cut the Frogs’ deficit to six.
Two free throws by Jaylen Fisher made it 84-80 with 31 seconds left.
