TCU coach Gary Patterson still has an iPod. And it’s still going.

TCU coach Gary Patterson updated an important number Thursday at his Liberty Bowl press conference.
He’s down to under 10,000 songs in his long-running iPod.
“Used to be in the 11,000,” he told a reporter who asked if the stories were true about the astronomical number of songs Patterson keeps. “I took all the Christmas and classical off of it. It’s down to 9,800.”
Patterson has a well-known soft spot for music. He plays the guitar, and he often uses music at practice to set a tone. He’s told reporters that it’s hard rock on “Wicked Wednesdays,” when he installs blitzes.
“I’m pretty much an old country music, rock ‘n’ roll guy,” Patterson said. “I stay somewhere between Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, George Strait. Some of the Texas country that you get into now, we listen to quite a bit. Spotify and some of those things have helped out for me to reach out.”
One of his holiday gifts will help out, he said.
“I got an Echo for Christmas, so I’m looking forward to having more of a variety in my Rolodex and being able to listen to all that stuff,” he said.
He said he’s been helped along in his collecting over the years.
“I have very good in-laws. For Christmas one year, they took all their old 45s and put them on their hard drive and then gave it to me,” he said. “That was about 6,000-some songs. And then I’ve added over the years, another two or three thousand. That’s an old Christmas present from way back. Obviously, it’s been updated.”
And the iPod still works?
“Yep,” he said. “Still charge it up.”
The audience was impressed that Patterson, 56, kept that bit of technology working.
“Kind of like me,” he said, drawing laughs. “You just kind of try to outlast your competition.”
