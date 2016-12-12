TCU

December 12, 2016

TCU’s Gary Patterson gives Memphis a sample of his rock ’n’ roll

By Carlos Mendez

Around the world of college football, Gary Patterson is known for coaching pretty mean defense.

Closer to home in Fort Worth, fans have long known he can pick a mean guitar, too.

The longtime TCU coach gave an audience in Memphis a glimpse of his musical skill Monday night, strumming out a tune at a Liberty Bowl welcoming dinner for him and Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

“Well your momma don’t dance and your daddy don’t rock ’n’ roll,” he sang in a video tweeted out by the Liberty Bowl.

It was a short set. With a smile and a nod, he returned to his seat.

And probably got back to thinking about the game plan.

TCU (6-6) and Georgia (7-5) meet Dec. 30 in an 11 a.m. kickoff in Memphis.

