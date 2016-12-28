TCU’s Summers says Georgia will run right at Frogs, like Arkansas

Ty Summers can predict one thing about the Liberty Bowl — Georgia will run the ball right at him and fellow TCU linebacker Travin Howard.
“We don’t have to go chase anybody,” he told reporters with a laugh Wednesday in a press conference. “It’s great. Straight-forward football. Hard-nosed football. Looking forward to it.”
Summers and Howard were the top two tacklers in the Big 12, so they’re used to action. Which is what they expect on Friday from Georgia and running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who have 1,821 yards and 10 touchdowns between them. Both are over 220 pounds.
Summers sees a style like Arkansas, another SEC team. Rawleigh Williams, a 223-pound back, had 137 of Arkansas’ 180 yards in the September meeting against TCU in Fort Worth.
TCU ranked fourth in the Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing 180.7 yards per game. The Frogs tied for second in yards per attempt allowed, 4.1.
“They do a lot of similar things to Arkansas,” Summers said. “A lot of power football, put it right down the middle, making you stand there and hit them.”
TCU defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow put it this way: “You’ve got to go tackle big backs.”
For defensive end Josh Carraway, it’s not hard to figure out what Georgia will try to do with its running game.
“They’re going to try to tilt the clock and try to keep it because they know our offense is pretty high tempo and can score pretty fast,” he said. “They’re going to try to keep our offense off the field. Our job is to go out there and get three-and-outs and give our offense the best field position we can.”
