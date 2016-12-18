TCU

TCU women strong inside in win over Texas Southern

After committing six turnovers in the game’s first six minutes Sunday, TCU outscored Texas Southern 37-19 for the rest of the first half in the Horned Frogs’ 77-48 win at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs forced 23 turnovers and held Texas Southern (5-4) to 17 of 57 shooting (29.8 percent) from the field in the win.

TCU (7-3) has responded to losses in three of four games against big-name, Power 5 conference opponents with back-to-back wins against McNeese State and Texas Southern.

The Horned Frogs did it Sunday with quality possessions, by committing just three more turnovers the rest of the first half and by dominating inside.

This was definitely an opportunity for some mismatches inside. When you get those mismatches, you have to go to work.

TCU center Jordan Moore

TCU outscored Texas Southern 36-16 in the paint in the win.

“This was definitely an opportunity for some mismatches inside,” center Jordan Moore said. “When you get those mismatches, you have to go to work.”

Moore was the centerpiece of the run that put TCU up 43-21 at halftime, racking up all 15 of her points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first half. Forward Amy Okonkwo had 11 of her 13 points and six boards, as the Frogs ran off 18 of the first half’s final 20 points before giving reserves some minutes in the third and fourth quarters.

Moore and Okonkwo both did their damage in 17 minutes apiece on the floor, while point guard AJ Alix logged nine points on three 3-pointers in 23 mintues.

We’re doing a much better job of establishing paint presence, trying to own the paint on both ends.

TCU coach Raegan Pebley

TCU has a quick turnaround Tuesday as Alcorn State visits in the Frogs’ final nonconference tune-up of the season. The Horned Frogs’ first Big 12 matchup is Dec. 29 when TCU hosts West Virginia, which was ranked No. 14 in last week’s media and coaches Top 25.

“We’ve been able to find a good 8 or 9 rotation,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley said. “And we’re doing a much better job of establishing paint presence, trying to own the paint on both ends.”

Sunday was freshmen guard Amber Ramirez’ second consecutive game on the sideline, wearing a boot on her left foot. Pebley said Ramirez would not be back before Christmas and would be day-to-day following the holiday break, making the West Virginia game the first possible return date.

