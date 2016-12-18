TCU women strong inside in win over Texas Southern

TCU’s Amy Okonkwo, center, draws the foul underneath the basket between Texas Southern’s Kaitlyn Palmer, left and Shamiya Brooks during the second quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 womens basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU head coach Raegan Pebley, left gives instructions to players on the court as player Danielle Rainey helps her teammates from the bench during the first half of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women's basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s Jordan Moore, left goes up to get the basket and draw a foul from Texas Southern’s Joyce Kennerson for a three point play during the first quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s Jordan Moore, left takes the lay-up for the basket in front of Texas Southern’s Isis Lane during the second quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 77-48.
TCU’s Amy Okonkwo, right, goes up for the basket as Texas Southern’s Brianna Lewis tries to defend during the second quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s AJ Alix,left, takes the three point jump shot in front of Texas Southern’s Chynna Ewing during the second quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
Texas Southern’s Kaitlyn Palmer, left, tries to block TCU’s Mikayla Christian as she drives to the basket during the first half of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas Southern’s Stephanie Davis, left, comes down with a rebound in front of TCU’s Ella Hellessey during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 77-48.
Texas Southern’s Joyce Kennerson, left, tries to defend as TCU’s Danielle Rainey, drives to the basket during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU went on to win 77-48.
TCU’s Amy Okonkwo, left, high-fives teammates on the bench after a teammate scores a three point basket against Texas Southern during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
A TCU cheerleader throws t-shirts to the crowd during a time out in the first half of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game against Texas Southern University at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s Jordan Moore, takes the jump shot underneath the basket in front of Texas Southern’s Shamiya Brooks during the first quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s Carol Willie, left fights for the basketball with Texas Southern’s Kaitlyn Palmer during the first quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s Kianna Ray, left, goes up for the basket as Texas Southern’s Breasia McElrath defends during the first quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s Toree Thompson, right, takes a running jump shot over Texas Southern’s Artavia Ford, left, and Joyce Kennerson during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas. Special/Bob Haynes
TCU’s Toree Thompson, left, takes a jump shot over Texas Southern’s Artavia Ford, left during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s AJ Alix, right takes the ball up the court ahead of Texas Southern’s Joyce Kennerson during the first quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU’s Kianna Ray avoids Texas Southern’s Breasia McElrath as she leaps at her during the first quarter of Sunday’s December 18, 2016 women’s basketball game at Schollmaier Arena, in Fort Worth, Texas.
