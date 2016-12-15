TCU announces home-and-home with North Carolina in 2025, 2026

TCU and North Carolina on Thursday announced a home-and-home series in football for 2025 and 2026.
The Horned Frogs and Tar Heels will play in Chapel Hill on Sept. 13, 2025, and in Fort Worth on Sept. 12, 2026.
The Horned Frogs now have a Power 5 opponent in non-conference until 2027. Big 12 rules require at least one such date.
The Frogs are scheduled to play home-and-home series with Ohio State in 2018 and 2019, California in 2020 and 2021, Colorado in 2022 and 2023 and Stanford in 2024 and 2027.
TCU finishes a home-and-home series with Arkansas next season with a trip to Fayetteville.
North Carolina leads the series against TCU 3-0, most recently winning 31-10 in Fort Worth in 1997. The teams also played in 1994, with North Carolina winning 27-17, and 1940, a 24-14 victory for the Tar Heels.
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
Comments