TCU gets Liberty Bowl bid, site of Gary Patterson first bowl win

1:50 TCU Coach Gary Patterson disappointed in home crowd against Kansas State Pause

1:24 TCU Coach Gary Patterson: This "offense needs to grow up."

0:57 TCU LB Sammy Douglas: "we're supposed to protect The Carter and we didn't do such a good job."

2:19 DeSoto extends its season with win over Cedar Hill

0:37 TCU's Patterson on toughening team in bowl practices

2:27 Poteet stuns Lancaster to set up matchup with Aledo in 5AD2 semis

1:31 Cedar Hill's Joey McGuire talks loss to DeSoto

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:37 Arlington considers extending MAX bus service