TCU gets Liberty Bowl bid, site of Gary Patterson first bowl win

TCU was placed in the Liberty Bowl, where coach Gary Patterson won his first bowl as the Horned Frogs’ head coach, to play Georgia of the Southeastern Conference as college football announced its bowl lineup Sunday.
The Horned Frogs (6-6) are in their 17th bowl in 19 seasons.
Kickoff against the Bulldogs is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. The Frogs are 0-3 all-time against Georgia (7-5), which will be making its 52nd bowl appearance.
The Frogs qualified two weeks ago for their 27th bowl with a 31-9 victory against Texas in Austin, reaching their sixth win.
TCU played in the Liberty Bowl in 2002, defeating Colorado State 17-3 to give Patterson his first bowl win. The veteran head coach lost his first two bowl games coaching the Frogs, the 2000 Mobile Alabama Bowl against Southern Miss and the 2001 Galleryfurniture.com Bowl against Texas A&M.
“Not only was it my first bowl win, it was Miss Kelsey’s first bowl win,” Patterson said of his wife during a conference call with reporters Sunday. “Mrs. P’s been putting up with me for a long time, also. So she’s excited to come back and be a part of it.”
BREAKING: We're excited to welcome @TCUFootball & @TCUCoachP back to #Memphis - site of Coach P’s 1st bowl win (’02 #LibertyBowl) #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/NFcUrsPPBQ— AutoZoneLibertyBowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) December 4, 2016
TCU has won four of its past five bowl games and is 9-5 in bowl games under Patterson as head coach. All-time, the Horned Frogs are 11-14-1 in bowls.
Georgia has also won three of its past four bowl appearances and is 29-19-3 all-time in bowls.
TCU won its last bowl meeting against an SEC team, defeating Ole Miss 42-3 in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, 2014.
The Horned Frogs and Bulldogs last met in a bowl game on Jan. 1, 1942, when Georgia took a 40-26 victory in the first bowl appearance in its history. Georgia won the only other two meetings between the teams, 38-10 in 1988 and 34-3 in 1980.
In the 2002 Liberty Bowl, TCU got 111 yards and a touchodown from running back Ricky Madison to upset No. 23 Colorado State and finish a 10-2 season.
“To play a great opponent like Georgia, our kids are excited about having the opportunity to come to a great city like Memphis,” Patterson said. “You guys treated us so well the last time we were there. We’re looking forward to getting back.”
