TCU soaks up history with third straight victory against Texas

On the way home, TCU coach Gary Patterson promised he might think about it.
But how could he not?
When his Horned Frogs wrapped up a 31-9 victory against Texas on Friday, running for 309 yards, it gave them their first three-game winning streak in the series since before the start of World War II.
It’s been a long time since the Frogs have been on top like this in a series that began in 1897.
“I’m sure there’s some old-timers here that are way fired up about it,” Patterson said. “And maybe on the way home I’ll be way fired up about it. But right now, I’m just trying to get out of Austin.”
Patterson and the Frogs (6-5, 4-4) made it back to Fort Worth with a sixth win and bowl eligibility, thanks to two touchdown runs from Kenny Hill, a 70-yard touchdown run by freshman Darius Anderson and a defense that made two goal-line stands and limited Texas to three field goals.
I went to A&M, and we always hated Texas. And I’ve always wanted to play them. To get this chance and get this win, it’s crazy.
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill
It was the third straight win in Austin for TCU, and in the past three seasons, the Frogs have outscored Texas 129-26.
“For me growing up in Texas, you always want to go to Texas and you’re always watching them,” Hill said. “For me, I went to A&M, and we always hated Texas. And I’ve always wanted to play them. To get this chance and get this win, it’s crazy.”
Hill ran for 78 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown run around right end that included a tiptoe along the sideline to give TCU a 17-9 lead in the third quarter.
But he left the game after the first play of the fourth quarter with an injured ankle, and Foster Sawyer took over on the next series, engineering a 97-yard touchdown drive that put the game out of reach.
Trevorris Johnson ran four consecutive times for 39 yards, and Anderson converted a second-and-12 with a cutback for 27 yards. That set up a 28-yard completion to Daniel Walsh, and Johnson scored on the next play from 5 yards out for a 24-9 lead.
Kenny Hill’s 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was a career long, and he has 40-plus yard runs in each of the last three games.
“It won the ballgame for us,” Patterson said. “Basically, it flipped the switch and took all the air out of them.”
One possession later, Anderson took a handoff to left end and went 70 yards for a 31-9 lead. It was the Frogs’ longest run of the season.
“He’s a baller, for sure,” Sawyer said of Anderson, a freshman from Richmond George Ranch who had 16 carries for 92 yards coming into the game. “Honestly, all of our backs can do that. They all have that ability.”
TCU now carries momentum into the season finale next week against Kansas State. After that, the Frogs can start thinking bowl, although the destination is up in the air. The likeliest possibilities include the Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando, Fla., the Texas Bowl in Houston, the Liberty Bowl in Memphis and the Cactus Bowl in Tempe, Ariz.
8 Interceptions for TCU this season after safety Niko Small intercepted Shane Buechele on the last play of the game. It was the second interception this season for Small.
“Not anything really good has happened for these guys,” Patterson said of his players. “They haven’t gotten a lot of breaks. And they fought their tails off. We’ve had some down moments, but to be honest with you, they’ve really done an unbelievable job of fighting through it. Great group of kids.”
And they own three straight wins against Texas, the first such streak for TCU since four straight from 1935 to 1938.
“Texas is a historic program,” linebacker Ty Summers said. “It’s had a lot of success. So it’s just an honor and a blessing to be a part of this team and to have an opportunity to do that.”
