TCU wins Big 12 opener over Iowa State, 41-20

For the moment, after Saturday’s 41-20 win over Iowa State, TCU is alone in first place in the Big 12 standings.
While the rest of the conference starts Big 12 play next week, the Horned Frogs (2-1) were able to separate themselves from ISU (0-3) with big games from running back Kyle Hicks and receiver John Diarse.
Hicks had 117 rushing yards on just 12 carries and two touchdowns, one of which came through the air on a 25-yard reception one play after big-play threat KaVontae Turpin went down with an injury to his left leg in the third quarter. Turpin did not return after walking off under his own power with 12 minutes left in the third.
Cornerback Jeff Gladney and defensive end Josh Carraway were also banged up in the second half. Deante Gray, listed as a wide receiver, started at cornerback opposite Gladney.
Diarse caught seven balls for 97 yards and played effectively in the slot in Turpin’s absence.
