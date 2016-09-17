Turpin injured in third quarter against ISU

While Kyle Hicks was scoring his second touchdown of the game to put put TCU up on Iowa State 31-7 early in the third quarter Saturday, KaVontae Turpin was being tended to in a purple triage tent on the sideline.
One play before Hicks’ 25-yard touchdown catch, Turpin was helped off the field, unable to put any weight on his left leg.
Soon afterward, Turpin limped to the locker room under his own power with a towel over his head. He gave his gloves to a fan and appeared to be done for the day, but there is no official word on his status for the rest of the game yet.
Turpin, who came into the game leading the nation in all-purpose yards at 236 per game, did not have a reception in the game against Iowa State when he came out, and had only one kickoff return to that point in the game. ISU kickers and punters had avoided the sophomore all game long before he left.
No word, either, on if the new purple injury tent was up due to the heat of an afternoon game, or a move put in place to prevent visibility to work being done with injured players.
Comments