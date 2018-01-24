ABOUT THIS SERIES

Season 2 of Titletown, TX chronicles the Texas Wesleyan Rams’ return to the football field after a 75-year hiatus.

When half of its team enlisted in World War II, Texas Wesleyan canceled its football program. This year a coach with just 16 scholarships to give reintroduces the Rams to Fort Worth. Coach Joe Prud’homme, a 7-time Texas state champion at Nolan Catholic, faces the greatest challenge of his career. On a high school football field. With a quarterback who is hard of hearing. In a neighborhood that folks don’t visit without good reason. And while maintaining academic standards that surpass those of the biggest and best programs in the state.

Full episodes will drop right here on this page starting in January, 2018.