Big 12’s national title drought will continue for 12th year in a row, oddsmakers say

No. 2 Oklahoma isn’t going to be the team that ends the Big 12’s 11-year national championship drought.

At least that’s the opinion of most oddsmakers.

The Sooners currently have the worst odds to win the College Football Playoff at 7-to-2, according to VegasInsider.com, followed by No. 3 Georgia (3-to-1) and No. 1 Clemson (5-to-2). No. 4 Alabama, the team many decried as being unworthy of this year’s final playoff spot, is once again a sturdy favorite to claim yet another title with 9-to-5 odds.

If Oklahoma faces Clemson in the finals, they will do so as considerable underdogs. The Sooners presently have 7-to-1 odds to take down the defending national champions. Of the eight possible CFP outcomes, an Oklahoma victory over the Tigers is the least likely outcome, according to VegasInsider.com.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The chances of taking out Nick Saban’s program aren’t much better. If Alabama were to make the finals, Lincoln Riley’s squad has 6-to-1 odds to steal a win.

Kirby Smart’s Georgia team has the same 6-to-1 odds to take down top-seeded Clemson, but slightly better odds to topple Alabama at 11-to-2.

Alabama and Clemson have gone head-to-head for the national title each of the past two seasons. Both games were classics, with the Crimson Tide capturing the 2016 title, 45-40. The Tigers got their revenge in the rematch by claiming the 2017 title in the game’s closing seconds, 35-31.

Oddsmakers also believe the winner of the showdown between No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Clemson will be a solid favorite to win a second national title in three seasons.

Back in late July of this year, oddsmakers anointed Alabama as the favorite to win this year’s title. But the Tide needed some help from the CFP selection committee to sneak into the fourth and final postseason spot.

Before the start of the season, Oklahoma had the fifth-best odds of taking home the championship at 15-to-1. That figure was significantly lower than the projection for then-No. 3 Florida State. The Seminoles had the fourth-best odds at 8-to-1.

Despite being labeled a CFP underdog, the Sooners have been the Big 12’s most legitimate title contender from start to finish. Oklahoma has compiled a 12-1 record, including a dominant 41-17 win over then-No. 11 TCU in the Big 12 championship game.

The last team from the conference to win a national title was in 2005 when Vince Young led Texas to a heart-pounding 41-38 win over USC at the Rose Bowl. The last time a team from the conference even made the title game was 2010, when Texas fell to Alabama, 37-21.

Oklahoma remains the only Big 12 team to have ever received a postseason bid from the CFP committee. This will be their second appearance in what will be the new playoff format’s fourth year. In Oklahoma’s first appearance, then-head coach Bob Stoops and his fourth-ranked Sooners were easily handled by top-seeded Clemson, 37-17.