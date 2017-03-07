UTA’s Hervey selected to USBWA all-district team

Texas-Arlington forward Kevin Hervey, a 6-foot-9 junior who averages 17.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, joined Baylor’s Johnathan Motley and SMU’s Semi Ojeleye on the 10-member All-District VII team announced Tuesday members of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
The District VII team is comprised of players from college programs in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. Hervey, an Arlington Bowie graduate, helped lead the Mavericks to a 24-7 record, a regular-season title in the Sun Belt and the No. 1 seed in this week’s Sun Belt conference tournament in New Orleans.
Motley, who has averaged a double-double in games for No. 9 Baylor (17.5 points, 10.0 rebounds), was selected as the District VII player of the year. Motley and the Bears (25-6) begin play Thursday at the Big 12 conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
SMU coach Tim Jankovich, who has compiled a 27-4 mark in his first season as the replacement for predecessor Larry Brown, earned District VII coach of the year honors. No. 12 SMU won the regular-season title in the American Athletic Conference and will be the top seed in the league tournament.
In addition to Hervey, Motley and Ojeleye, the remaining members of the All-District VII team include Texas’ Jarrett Allen, Texas A&M’s Tyler Davis, Texas Tech’s Keenan Evans, Houston’s Rob Gray, Arkansas’ Moses Kingsley, Baylor’s Manu Lecomte and Louisiana Tech’s Erik McCree.
Honorees from each of the nine regions will be considered for national honors by USBWA voters.
