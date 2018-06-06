Mavericks draft target Mohamed Bamba is faster than Russell Westbrook, report says

Mohamed Bamba hasn't played a minute in the NBA, but his crazy physical abilities might be one-of-a-kind.
During a private workout with the Chicago Bulls, it took the former Texas Longhorn just 3.04 seconds to run a three-quarter-court sprint drill, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
That number would make him one of the fastest players in the NBA...at any position.
At the NBA Combine ealier this month, the former Texas Longhorn was measured with a 7-foot-10 wingspan. That was the top measurement at the showcase.
Right before the start of Memorial Day weekend, Sean Devveny of Sporting News reported that the Celtics were considering a trade that would include its No. 27 overall pick, one of its first-round picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, and a young talent like forward Jaylen Brown or guard Terry Rozier.
In return, the Mavericks would send their No. 5 pick to the Celtics, who would, according to the report, select Bamba.
The NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 21.
