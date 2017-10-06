Mansfield Tigers defensive back Corbin Frederick (2) makes a hit that would dislodge a reception attempt from Arlington’s Josh Bowen (12) during the second half of a high school football game at UTA Maverick Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017.
Mansfield defense stifles Arlington for big district win

By Matt Stepp

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 06, 2017 10:46 PM

Mansfield’s physical defense and grind-it-out style on offense proved to be the difference in a 34-13 win over Arlington in a key District 4-6A matchup at Maverick Stadium.

Key players: Mansfield senior wide receiver and Baylor verbal commit Jackson Gleeson had three receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown, and he also averaged over 52 yards per punt. Arlington senior quarterback D’Montae Davis had 195 yards of total offense and two touchdown passes.

Key stat: Mansfield’s defense held Arlington to just 85 yards rushing on 33 carries for an average of just 2.6 yards per attempt.

Record: Mansfield (4-1, 2-0), Arlington (4-1, 1-1)

