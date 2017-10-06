Mansfield defense stifles Arlington for big district win

Mansfield’s physical defense and grind-it-out style on offense proved to be the difference in a 34-13 win over Arlington in a key District 4-6A matchup at Maverick Stadium.
Key players: Mansfield senior wide receiver and Baylor verbal commit Jackson Gleeson had three receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown, and he also averaged over 52 yards per punt. Arlington senior quarterback D’Montae Davis had 195 yards of total offense and two touchdown passes.
Key stat: Mansfield’s defense held Arlington to just 85 yards rushing on 33 carries for an average of just 2.6 yards per attempt.
Record: Mansfield (4-1, 2-0), Arlington (4-1, 1-1)
Comments