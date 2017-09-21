Ricky Williams, former Texas running back and Heisman Trophy winner, signs autographs as University of Texas coach Charlie Strong visits with fans at Joe T. Garcia's as part of “Texas comin' on Strong Tour” of the state to meet and talk with fans in 2014.
Sports

Ricky Williams arrested in Austin on traffic warrants

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

September 21, 2017 1:40 PM

Former Heisman trophy winner Ricky Williams was arrested earlier this week in Austin and spent a little time in the Travis County Jail.

Williams, 40, a running back for the Texas Longhorns in the late ‘90s, was stopped in the 4400 block of Manchaca Road in south Austin about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday because his car had no rear license tag, according to KXAN in Austin.

Police found he had two outstanding traffic warrants and no proof of liability insurance, said Tara Long of the Austin Police Department. He was taken to the Tarrant County Jail, she said.

Ricky
Former UT great Ricky Williams was arrested in Austin on traffic warrants.
Austin Police Department Courtesy

Williams paid a fine and was released on Wednesday, KXAN reported.

In January, Williams had a controversial encounter with the Tyler police while in Tyler attending the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet. He was released after being questioned on a suspicious person call.

Williams spent 11 years in the NFL playing for the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. He missed the 2006 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Williams won the Heisman at UT in 1998 and was selected fifth overall in the 1999 NFL draft. He’s currently an analyst for ESPN’s Longhorn Network.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

