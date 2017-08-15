What games will Tony Romo call early on this season?

Tony Romo will be see a familiar face in his regular-season debut as the lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports.
Romo will call the Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans game on Sept. 10 as CBS announced its broadcast teams for Weeks 1-4. The Titans, of course, have Romo’s old running back DeMarco Murray, who helped pave the way for the offense in 2014.
Romo will be on the New England at New Orleans broadcast in Week 2 followed by the Cincinnati at Green Bay game in Week 3.
Romo returns to Green Bay in Week 4 to call the Thursday night contest between the Chicago Bears and Packers. Romo will then call the Oakland at Denver game that Sunday.
Romo will make his analyst debut on Aug. 25 when Kansas City plays at Seattle in the preseason.
Romo will not call a Dallas Cowboys game until Nov. 5 at the earliest when the Kansas City Chiefs visit AT&T Stadium. If CBS doesn’t put that as the top game, Romo’s debut on a Cowboys telecast will come on Thanksgiving when they take on the San Diego Chargers.
Romo walked away from the game earlier this offseason to pursue a career in broadcasting. CBS gave him the No. 1 job, pairing him with longtime play by play man Jim Nantz.
Romo has practiced with Nantz in recent weeks. He and Nantz called the Hall of Fame game earlier this month in Canton, Ohio, and then Romo went to Charlotte to have another mock call of the Panthers-Texans game on Aug. 9.
