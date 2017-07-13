Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo finally says he is done with football

Tony Romo has yet to formally submit his retirement papers to the NFL.
But the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has finally acknowledged he is done with football.
Romo, who joined CBS Sports as its lead analyst alongside Jim Nantz after being released by the Cowboys in April, officially nixed talk of a possible comeback, even on an emergency basis, while doing interviews to promote the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.
“Oh yeah, probably a good chance. We’ll see how it plays out,” Romo initially said on the NFL Network before getting serious. “I think you’ll find _ I’m joking. Like I said before, I’m done.”
“I’m pretty happy and excited about the opportunity that was presented to me,” Romo said. “I got coach [and veteran CBS play-by-play man] Jim Nantz teaching me all the tricks of the trade that I’m going to be behind on, but I’m improving fast. I’m excited about it. It gives me a chance to compete, get better and improve. I get to be passionate about the game, hopefully teach a little bit, hopefully make it a little bit entertaining along the way. It’s going to be fun.”
But what Romo said before actually left the door open for a return to the game.
In April, he said he was “about 99 percent” certain but was not unequivocal.
“I wish I could tell you unequivocally, 100 percent, for the rest of my life, I’ll never play any sports at all. I don’t envision coming back,” Romo said then. “But I’ve also seen enough things, you know, from [coach Nick Saban’s] ‘I’m not going to Alabama’ to [Brett Favre’s] ‘I’m done playing football,’ that happen in life.”
But that was then, this is now.
And now he says he is done.
Romo also talked about his expectations for his former team in 2017. He feels very good about the Cowboys chances under Dak Prescott in his first full year as the team’s quarterback after unseating an injured Romo last year.
Prescott led the Cowboys to 13-3 record, including a team-record 11-game winning streak in 2016.
“Well, they’re high,” Romo said of the Cowboys expectations. “Any time you come off a season like they had last year, in Dallas especially, the expectations are gonna be ramped up. The type of football team they have, they should be. You saw what that offensive line can do and then they added some pieces last season. They’ve got some great players who are still playing at a really high level _ [tight end] Jason Witten, [receiver] Dez Bryant, [linebacker] Sean Lee, the veterans of the team. You add the young guys with them, Dak and Zeke [running back Ezekiel Elliott]. Throw in that O-line, just a special group. I know if they stay injury free they’ll have a chance to come back and do the same thing this year.”
