Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo finally says he is done with football

Tony Romo has yet to formally submit his retirement papers to the NFL.
But the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has finally acknowledged that he is done with football.
Romo, who joined CBS Sports as its lead NFL analyst alongside Jim Nantz after being released by the Cowboys in April, officially nixed talk of a possible comeback, even on an emergency basis, while doing interviews to promote the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.
“Oh yeah, probably a good chance. We’ll see how it plays out,” Romo initially said on the NFL Network before getting serious. “I think you’ll find — I’m joking. Like I said before, I’m done.”
“I’m pretty happy and excited about the opportunity that was presented to me,” Romo said. “I got coach Jim Nantz teaching me all the tricks of the trade that I’m going to be behind on, but I’m improving fast. I’m excited about it. It gives me a chance to compete, get better and improve. I get to be passionate about the game, hopefully teach a little bit, hopefully make it a little bit entertaining along the way. It’s going to be fun.”
In April, he said he was “about 99 percent” certain about leaving the game.
Romo also talked about his expectations for his former team. He feels good about the Cowboys’ chances under Dak Prescott, who led the Cowboys to a 13-3 record, including a team-record 11-game winning streak, in 2016.
“Any time you come off a season like they had last year, in Dallas especially, the expectations are going to be ramped up,” he said. “The type of football team they have, they should be. You saw what that offensive line can do and then they added some pieces last season. They’ve got some great players who are still playing at a really high level. ... I know if they stay injury free they’ll have a chance to come back and do the same thing this year.”
