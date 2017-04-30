Rangers add infielder Kozma, leaving Profar’s future in doubt

The Rangers claimed infielder Pete Kozma off of waivers from the Yankees and will add him to their 25-man roster when he reports. This means either the Rangers are planning to send Jurickson Profar down to Triple A Round Rock or they’re planning on going with a smaller bullpen. The second options is unlikely. A third, even more unlikely option is the Rangers going with a four-man rotation.
Kozma, 29, made his major league debut in 2011. He was a first-round draft pick (No. 18 overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2007.
Kozma played in 143 games for the Cardinals in 2013, batting .217 with 20 doubles, a homer and 35 RBIs. Most of his time has been at shortstop but he also has started at first base, second base, third base and in left field. The Yankees designated him for assignment two days ago to make room for Didi Gregorius. Kozma was primarily working as a utility player for the Yankees this season, with one hit and one walk in 11 plate appearances.
Kozma signed a minor league deal with the Yankees in December 2015. He was added to their 25-man roster for the first time on April 2 for the season opener.
