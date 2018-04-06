Arlington’s public transit reputation is changing

Of all the reasons that Arlington has to be proud of its remarkable history, public services and economic achievements over the past six decades, one important thing that has remained unfulfilled is the need for transportation to serve all its people.
Recent changes in meeting that challenge suggests real progress that could lead to the removal of the distinction of being known as the largest city in the country without public transit services.
That’s an especially disconcerting label considering the 15 million or so visitors who arrive in the city each year along with the nearly 400,000 residents who live here all the time.
Now, however, even CBS News has taken notice of progress in this vital area of Arlington’s life. More about the national spotlight on the city in a couple of minutes.
But first, a little history for those who may be discovering this situation for the first time — newcomers or others who might have not previously taken notice.
Realizing that virtually any kind of mass transportation requires some degree of public funding, three proposals to use sales taxes for that purpose have been put before voters since 1980.
On every one of those occasions, the majority vote against doing so increased with each successive election. That was notwithstanding that the measures had the full endorsement of city councils, school boards, University of Texas at Arlington senior officials, and other civic leaders across the city.
Now two methods of moving people throughout the central part of the city and around the entertainment district city have gained that all important media attention and, more importantly, ridership that portends a possible breakthrough.
"CBS This Morning" recently aired an almost three-minute segment of their popular show complete with full screen graphics introducing the report that featured the city’s trial Via ride-sharing program with what the anchor characterized as a cost-saving innovation.
The network’s reporter Kris Van Cleave visited Arlington for the feature allowing for a view of a big city working to solve the needs of those without cars or — as one resident testified — those who just don’t want to drive.
He described how the Uber era of getting around had spawned the Via initiative that uses 10-passenger luxury Mercedes-Benz Vans to pick up passengers within a block or two of their place of origin and delivers them to their destination for $3 a trip.
The on-demand ride share service is activated by a customer using the Via app on their smartphone or by calling Via from a telephone for help in setting up an account to book a ride.
The city’s Via website provides complete information about how the service works, answers the frequently asked questions, and displays a detailed map of where Via is currently available and when it will expand in weeks to come.
Reports of increases in ridership are encouraging. In the first month of the service, more than 5,000 people gave it a try and awarded their experience a 97 percent approval rating.
In the event the pilot program doesn’t produce the solution the city would like to see, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams says, “We’ll try something else.”
Meanwhile the paved pedestrian trails that wind between the Arlington Convention Center, Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium are now being used by a people mover that goes by the name of Milo — a driverless autonomous shuttle that holds up to 12 passengers.
There’s no cost to ride Milo and it puts riders within easy reach of their entertainment district destination.
Will Arlington finally shed that reputation of a city without public transit? We’ll soon see but optimism abounds and success would be a winning outcome of these two initiatives never before imagined.
Richard Greene is a former Arlington mayor and served as an appointee of President George W. Bush as regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency.
