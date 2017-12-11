A no smoking sign hanging outside of City Hall. The Fort Worth City Council is discussing a smoking ordinance Tuesday.
A no smoking sign hanging outside of City Hall. The Fort Worth City Council is discussing a smoking ordinance Tuesday. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
A no smoking sign hanging outside of City Hall. The Fort Worth City Council is discussing a smoking ordinance Tuesday. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Other Voices

Every Fort Worth worker deserves a smoke-free workplace

By Devoyd Jennings

Special to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

December 11, 2017 05:17 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce completely supports making all workplaces in our city smoke-free. Serious health risks come from secondhand smoke, including heart disease, lung cancer, asthma and emphysema.

No one should work in an unsafe environment, but unfortunately bar employees and entertainers in Fort Worth are forced to do so every day. African-Americans have higher rates of occupational exposure to secondhand smoke, due in part to the fact that people of color are disproportionately employed in bars and service industries that have the least protection from smoke-free laws. All other industries are regulated for health and safety, and smoke-free policies provide that same protection for service industry employees.

African-Americans are disproportionately affected by exposure to secondhand smoke. Nearly half (46.8 percent) of African-Americans are still exposed to this preventable health hazard. Rates are higher among youth. Among African-American children 3 to 11 years old, 7 in 10 are exposed to secondhand smoke, compared with 37.2 percent of white kids of the same age.

I encourage our City Council to take this step to protect the health of employees, musicians and customers of all races and ethnicities in all industries by making Fort Worth smoke-free.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Devoyd Jennings is the president and CEO of the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

    Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics.

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati 1:32

Five things to know about new TCU AD Jeremiah Donati
Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants
Arlington Ride Sharing Service VIA 1:10

Arlington Ride Sharing Service VIA

View More Video