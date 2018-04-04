'To learn more' and other letters

To learn more
Ted Nugent is the one who needs to learn more about his own soul.
— Corinne Schnur,
Topanga, Florida
Who would notice?
According to ABC News, 141 students have been killed by school shootings since 1999.
But these statistics are small compared with the about 15 million abortions in that same period. What if the mothers of all students killed in school shootings had aborted those students instead? There would be no student marches. Few people would have noticed.
— Curt Lampkin, Azle
The same goal
The NRA and drug dealers share the same goal. To without conscience flood our streets with their products of death. Neither cares how much mass death they cause. They both make it easily attainable. It's not about Second Amendment rights. No one is saying you can't own weapons. It's about controlling the type of weapons. But the NRA tunes out common sense. It's no different than controlling the flow of drugs.
You want to use military weapons, join the military. But keep military weapons off our streets.
— Darrel Palmer,
Fort Worth
Suggesting a fix
It has been suggested that a fix for the school-shooting problem is to teach the Ten Commandments. But what good does it do to teach children Christian principles if the adults vote for leaders who do not follow those principles?
If we give the O.K. to vote for people who lie, cheat, are sexual predators, spew hatred and bully others, what are we teaching children?
— Ailene Gibson,
Fort Worth
Choosing a license plate
In Europe, 16 countries allow prisoners to vote in all elections, 17 in most elections and 10 cannot vote in any elections. (Letters to the editor; March 28).
It may be difficult now for Texans to choose for their license plates between "The Death Penalty State" or "Give me the vote and prison."
— Frank Potter,
Dubuque, Iowa
Offsides
Mac Engel has finally written enough to "draw me offsides." (After all of this, the Cowboys should let Dez Bryant go; March 31)
Why don’t you and your headline writer take your Chicken Little “the sky is falling” bit to Buffalo?
— David Ross, Bedford
