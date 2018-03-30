'Spot on' and other letters

Spot on
The Star-Telegram "some bikes are like grackles" editorial was spot on.
The confluence of app-based purchasing, GPS technology, remote unlocking, unmanaged inventory, inexpensive manufacturing, free real estate (public sidewalks!) and significant capital venture funding has created a mess in Dallas and other cities. The fundamentals of supply and demand have been obliterated by the forces at work and the carnage is left on trails, in the river, on streets and on sidewalks.
Be on the lookout for the next iteration: dockless battery powered scooters left on city sidewalks.
An alarming trend is the dockless bike industry's attack on cities. In Florida, the industry attempted to have the state legislature preempt local control over dockless bikes on public property. Thankfully, that effort failed. A similar attempt is currently underway in the Oklahoma legislature.
The pilot program is underway in Dallas. Let's see them fix their problems before we invite the same problems here.
— Andy Taft, Fort Worth
A better sports town
There was nothing about one of the first teams that even came to this city. (“Making Fort Worth a better sports town; March 13).
The Fort Worth Cats were always a proud staple of this city. Now the fans and the baseball team has been abandoned. And LaGrave Field, which was once a Mecca overlooking downtown Fort Worth, has become a dump.
Shame on you City of Fort Worth and its so-called sports marketing director. Until The Fort Worth Cats are brought back and LaGrave Field is restored, Fort Worth will not be a better sports town!
— Tommie Carter Jr,
Fort Worth
Law-abiding citizens
The NRA is being made out to be some sort of terrorist organization. It is made up of 5 million, law-abiding citizens, none of whom have killed anyone. They have gun safety programs that have saved countless lives. They have programs to teach parents in talking with their kids on what to do if a gun is encountered. They are also involved with law enforcement and hunters. And yes, they support the Constitution.
This is obviously all politics. Marching and chanting slogans might make a liberal feel good, but let's focus on honest solutions to ALL problems.
— Walter McCoy,
Arlington
Mob rule
On the front page of last Sunday’s paper an article stated that students screamed “This is what democracy looks like.”
Indeed, it does because democracy is rule by the mob.
Fortunately, our forefathers created a Constitutional Republic for our form of government not a democracy.
I wonder how many of these protesting students are even aware of this and understand the difference?
These protesters also want to raise the age to purchase a rifle to 21 because 18 is too young.
Perhaps the voting age should be returned to 21 as well.
— Gerald T Adams,
Fort Worth
What is wrong with this picture?
As I was viewing the March For Our Lives on television this past weekend it was interrupted by a toy commercial.
The toy being advertised was a set of laser pistols and receivers modeled after military training equipment in which the players track down and kill each other.
The receivers record whether or not you have been fatally shot.
What is wrong with this picture?
— James R. Anderson,
North Richland Hills
A travesty
It is a travesty that a utility recently cut down 30-50 trees along Altamesa Blvd and has no plans for replacement shrubs.
Some of these 50-year-old trees touched power lines, which are to be replaced with heavier-duty power lines.
I and others have enjoyed the live oak trees along Altamesa, which provided an attractive approach to adjoining neighborhoods. Obviously there wasn’t a plan to allow for the trees’ growth.
Some replacement planting should be done!
— Virginia Schmidt,
Fort Worth
