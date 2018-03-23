'Not conflicting with Second Amendment' and other letters

Not conflicting with Second Amendment
I would like to thank the students across the U.S. for their untiring efforts to stop gun violence.
I know they have been taught the history of the Constitution along with the Second Amendment. I wonder if that included a comparison of the guns available in 1791, the year the Second Amendment was signed, versus the assault automatic and semi-automatic guns available in 2018.
I am convinced the intent was on the right to buy/own guns for home safety and self-defense.
Common sense gun regulation on the type of gun, age, background and mental state of the individual does not conflict with the Second Amendment. Indeed it is supportive of sensible gun rights for self-defense and home security.
— Jo Thomson, Fort Worth
Epithets
Try as I might, I can’t come up with a term that would adequately describe people who text while driving. The usual epithets don’t even come close.
How about, "potential murderers"?
— Don Martin, Arlington
A third party
I suggest we start a third party called moderates. This will be a combination of people from both Democrats and Republicans. Those left in their old parties are the rigid, inflexible and one-issue folks who are not interested in a common ground. Because the moderates will be the majority, we won’t need to be held hostage by the old guard capitulating to their demands. If you continue to vote the same people in office you are blessing their inaction and trillion-dollar deficits.
— David Jones, Arlington
Disgraceful care
What has happened to nursing homes?
Today I had to wait 45 minutes for an aide to respond and help my mother into bed.
But that is better than the hour I waited last week.
There's also the times they forgot to feed my mother, the non-existent therapy they're supposed to provide, the infrequent showers and the apathetic administrators.
We bring our loved ones to these places for help when they are most vulnerable and it is disgraceful that in the greatest country on Earth we allow this to pass for care.
— Torian Webster, Fort Worth
Illegal vs. legal
Before abortion was legalized, the only sources were back-alley clinics, or women taking a chance and doing the procedure at home often with a coat hanger.
In the 1950s, my mother and father had two children. My mother worked as a seamstress and my father was a truck driver. She had two illegal abortions. They did not wish to have more children.
To make abortion illegal will not stop abortion. It will once again put the health of women at risk. It is best to have a safe and legal means.
Additionally, instead of pushing for Bible readings and prayer in schools, why not encourage Bible readings and prayers in the home? It is a family’s choice to decide about family planning, abortions and religious beliefs.
— Elsie Koppa, Crowley
Double charging
If I take trash, or other refuse, to the dump or paint to the hazardous material drop-off station, I have to show a current city water bill and my picture ID to show I am a tax-paying resident of Ft Worth. Why can't the same process be used for the Fort Worth Botanic Garden? If two-thirds of the garden visitors are from out of town, I understand they should help pay for the facility.
But we residents are already paying through our taxes. We shouldn't be double charged by having to pay an admission fee. I urge city leaders to seek out a more equitable way to financially support our Botanic Garden.
— Gil Sanderson, Fort Worth
Vindictive move
Firing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew G. McCabe two days before his retirement after 21 years of service was mean and vindictive.
President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are a disgrace.
— Margaret Abbott, Fort Worth
