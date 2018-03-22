'Unnecessary lampooning' and other letters

Unnecessary lampooning
After praising Rex Tillerson and welcoming him back home to our community, the editorial cartoon lampooning him on Tuesday was unnecessary.
—John R. Aughinbaugh, Fort Worth
Never miss a local story.
Cannot afford it
My wife and I are on a fixed income due to retirement. We do not want President Trump and Sen. Cruz to introduce another tax cut.
The recent tax cut and health insurance action has caused our net income to be reduced by $200 per month.
We cannot afford another tax cut.
—Harold L. Smith, Arlington
Subsidizing healthcare
So my wife worked 28 years doing 12-hour days to earn her retired teacher benefits.
So after she retired our family premium went from $717 a month to a $1,000 a month and our deductible went from $800 to $3,000 with no prescription benefits until the deductible is met.
But a retired Texas legislator only has to work 12 years and they pay a low premium and a low deductible for their family.
Why do taxpayers have to subsidize healthcare for people who only worked part time?
Teachers who vote for Republicans need to go back to school.
—Frederick Gregory, Arlington
No shortage
For several weeks, I have noticed letters accusing Democrats of being commies, radical lefties, anti-Christian, and a host of other evils. I’m just an old, retired school counselor who was taught the golden rule and try to live by it.
I’m so sick of Rupert Murdoch’s hate-fueled rhetoric spewed everywhere and in the guise of news. These people are proud of their ignorance, and have not the sense to be embarrassed by it.
So glad to see Rose Bohr (‘Good Americans’ letter to the editor, March 8) quote the poem on the Statue of Liberty. However, I have to say that for the 30 years I worked in schools, there was no shortage of spoiled brats, neglectful parents, etc. The love of guns is indeed a primary factor in the slaughter of our young and the danger that we all face every single day.
—Jeri Chilcutt, Weatherford
What have we accomplished?
The newspaper reported that we have been engaged in the war in Afghanistan for 6000 days — making it the longest war in American history. So far, it has been four times longer than WWII.
I would like to ask the supporters of this debacle one question. What have we accomplished?
—Don Martin, Arlington
Comments