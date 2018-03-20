Blowback for Engel on NFL kneeler, and other letters

MAC ENGEL: DON'T CALL US PATHETIC
Mac Engel took those of us to task who get upset about NFL players taking a knee in the presence of the American flag during the playing of our national anthem. ("Cowboys need Eric Reid but his anthem protests could cost him — and that's on you," Tuesday).
Do I get upset? You're right. I do.
I took the oath to defend our country in the presence of our flag. I saw combat in Vietnam and went through many harrowing experiences when often our only inspiration was the presence of our flag.
Until Mac Engel has stood in my boots or the boots of my fellow comrades in arms, don't be critical and for sure — don't call us pathetic.
—William Harnagel, Arlington
Yes, keeping Reid off the Cowboys' roster is on the fans, but that is a good thing. Engel lists other players' offenses, but all were committed against individuals outside the football arena.
The kneelers have disrespected the fans and the national symbols of all Americans. If the fans do not want their money going to outrageous salaries for persons who in return demean them, they have every right to do so. And it is the fans' money that Jerry and the rest of the mega-rich NFL owners are spending.
There are lots of other equally qualified players who understand and respect their obligation to the fans.
Some transgressions are unforgivable regardless of the perpetrator.
—Jack D'Amario, Granbury
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FALLOUT
Anti-Americanism in top levels of the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI has come perilously close to permanently damaging our democracy and way of life.
It is incredibly hard to believe that such twisted minds were at the very helm of our federal government.
The government and the public at large need to quickly assess the current damage and problems involved and set about to take whatever corrective actions may be called for.
—Robert R. Kurz Sr., Fort Worth
PARTY OVER COUNTRY?
Former CIA Director John Brennan, former director of the CIA, referred to President Trump's "venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption … you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history.”
Unfortunately, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress seem to be choosing party over country, by failing to confront Trump.
We desperately need a Democratic House or Senate to provide some checks and balances and to protect the Constitution.
I have recently been reflecting on an oath I once took to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."
The best way that I can honor that oath is to vote for Democratic candidates in the U.S. House and Senate elections.
—Jeffrey J. Brown, Fort Worth
STOP THE TEXTING
I think if these kids put down their cellphones and actually communicated with fellow students, they wouldn't have to worry about gun violence because they'd know their personalities & intentions.
—Becki Hutchison, North Richland Hills
