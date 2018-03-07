Billy Graham coverage and other letters from readers

Billy Graham archive photo dated March 25, 1951, credit Special Collections Division-University of Texas at Arlington. Evangelist Billy Graham, who has set attendance records throughout the country, set a new one for religious meetings in Fort Worth Sunday in Amon Carter stadium when an estimated 36,000 heard his final talk. The crowd began arriving four hours before his sermon and left streets for blocks around the stadium lined with cars. An hour and a half after the meeting closed, cars were still filing from the stadium area. White dots on the field are pillows supplied by the revival committee for people to sit on during the service. Joe McAulay Star-Telegram archives