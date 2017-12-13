Fort Worth doesn’t want to be Dallas. What do we want to be?

We hear ya Fort Worth! No question you love your city with its Western history, Cowtown culture and quality of life. Many of you reacted with the righteous rage of a longhorn bull to our news story headline, Identity crisis: Is Fort Worth becoming a Dallas suburb?

The story followed the city’s release of an economic development report in which consultants concluded that Fort Worth is often overshadowed by the presence of Dallas and that hurts when we try to compete for business investment and companies with higher paying jobs.

In our editorial Fort Worth has fallen behind. Here’s a plan to up our game we pointed out that the detailed plan also highlights Fort Worth success stories and assets the city can build upon as it works to position Fort Worth for future successes.

Donald Ray Elder

We welcome growth but not at the cost of the cowboy culture and southern hospitality.

I'm sure the administrators and economic developers will come to a compromise.

Shellie Salay

If I wanted to live in Dallas, I would move there. I chose Fort Worth because it is completely different from Dallas! As stated by Anthony Craig before me, Don’t Dallas My Fort Worth!! I love everything about Fort Worth, and stay away from Dallas as much as possible!

Renee Nunn

Not sure how many years ago I read it but I think there was a Texas Monthly article where they ranked the most Texan of the cities in Texas. Fort Worth and Austin were in the top 10. Dallas didn't even make the list and was described as a wannabe. Problem is that Dallas has never been sure just exactly what that is. The city is famous for a TV show, an assassination, and a football team they no longer have.