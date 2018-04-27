Long-term support keeps Colonial on PGA tour

We admit, we were worried. The last-minute, one-year financial commitment cobbled together for the Colonial Country Club tournament next month felt like life support for an ailing patient. The constant struggle to find stable sponsorship made us wonder whether Cowtown's stop on the PGA Tour would disappear after this year.
What great news, then, that investment giant Charles Schwab, with offices in downtown Fort Worth, has committed to being the tournament's title sponsor for the next four years. That gives the Colonial an opportunity to do some long-range planning and build a relationship that may keep Schwab's name on the event for many years to come.
The Colonial is a Fort Worth tradition, the longest-running PGA tour event still at its original host site. It draws national attention and celebrities, and raises money for local charities, last year a record $13 million.
Colonial and the city owe a big thanks to the companies who collectively underwrote much of the $12 million cost to keep the tournament alive this year after grocery store chain Dean and DeLuca pulled out: American Airlines, AT&T, XTO Energy Inc. and Burlington Northern Santa Fe.
This year's event, named "The Fort Worth Invitational," tees off May 24-27. It might be a good time to "Talk to Chuck" and welcome his company to the Colonial.
