Fort Worth warrant outreach is smart on crime

Score one for common sense justice.
Last month Fort Worth’s municipal courtsallowed defendants to meet with judges to clear up warrants seeking their arrest for such things as traffic tickets, loitering and disorderly conduct.
To be even more neighborly, officials even took their show on the road. They turned a police command center into a mobile courthouse and parked it at non-threatening locations such as churches and libraries to encourage people with warrants to step forward.
By the time the program ended in February, judges had met with 6,304 defendants, clearing up 25,740 outstanding warrants and collecting $1,631,335 in fees, fines and bonds.
Never miss a local story.
That is more than 10 times the number of people and cases —and three times more money collected — than last year during the city’s traditional warrant round-up.
Since there were such long lines during their outreach in February, Fort Worth plans on continuing the program by holding more mobile courthouses, possibly one every month.
Here’s why this is a good idea.
For many low-income Texans, paying for a Class C, fine-only misdemeanors such as a ticket for a busted taillight or a past-due auto inspection sticker, is difficult. Already struggling to make ends meet, they ignore them and they are afraid to seek another solution with the authorities.
Then the real trouble begins.
The warrants can show up on a background check, preventing someone from getting an apartment or borrowing money to buy or repair a car needed to go to work.
If the warrants accumulate, they can lead to arrest. If the people can’t make bail, they end up in jail, sometimes losing their jobs or the homes where they live. Pretty soon, things are spiralling out of control, not only for the people charged, but for their families.
And all of this for a fine or ticket most of us can pay without thinking about it.
By conducting its “Warrant Forgiveness Month” in February, Fort Worth offered these so-called scofflaws a way to work out their problems, either by signing off on a payment plan or agreeing to public service as a way to settling their accounts.
Court officials call the reaction by the community heart-warming and heart-wrenching.
One couple cried tears of joy after reaching a settlement. They were fearful of every police car; believing they would be stopped, their car towed and their children taken from them.
After hearing about the forgiveness program, a man flew back from Florida to clear his case, telling court officials they were lifting a large weight from his shoulders.
This was truly a people’s court; one seeking actual justice. By taking a common sense, creative approach to handling these cases, Fort Worth allowed defendants to settle their cases, preserve their dignity while also building trust in the courts, and strengthening community stability.
Fort Worth deserves praise for taking this approach. Other communities in Tarrant County and across Texas should follow its lead.
Everyone wants to be tough on crime. This is being smart on crime.
Comments