Fort Worth police-fire complex "a bit of a mess"

In May, Fort Worth residents will go to the polls to vote on a $399.5 million bond package that includes money for streets, sidewalks, community centers and parks.
The City Council and staff are asking us to trust that they will keep a close eye on the many projects and make sure the money is spent wisely.
So, as we edge closer to that vote, it is troubling to hear how city officials are mismanaging our $101.5 million police and fire training complex. Promises that the state-of-the-art facility would be a “money-maker” have failed to come true, largely because of management blunders.
Even Mayor Betsy Price says the situation is “a bit of a mess.” That is an understatement.
The Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, which opened in mid-2015, came with high expectations. It was badly needed to replace an aging facility near downtown. The new complex seemed like an especially good idea when city officials said they could turn it into a cash cow by charging other area police and fire departments to train their staff there.
The city paid for the complex’s construction through money from the Crime Control and Prevention District sales tax and general obligation bonds, which are backed by Fort Worth taxpayers.
Council members were so enthused by the money-making opportunity they asked for a marketing plan and saw the potential for hotel and restaurant growth surrounding the 83-acre project. There was talk that the revenue streaming in would be enough to offset some of the high cost of building it.
Almost three years after its doors opened, that has not come true. Not even close.
So far the Fire Department, which uses the facility 48 percent of the time, has brought in a meager $35,988 by charging other agencies to train in facilities where they can practice fighting fires and water rescues.
The Police Department’s record is even worse.
While it occupies the center 70 percent of the time, the police have brought in zilch because they failed until recently to come up with a fee schedule for training courses or renting out its firing range. Those fees alone are expected to raise at least $140,000 a year.
It’s even more disconcerting to learn that the fire and police departments have been allowing outside agencies to use the complex for free, missing out on an estimated $220,000 in revenue annually. Fort Worth effectively has been subsidizing training for other communities.
Don’t get us wrong, we believe in being a good neighbor, but that doesn’t mean you have to give everyone a key and allow them to move in.
The City Council and city management have to do a better job of operating the Bob Bolen complex and keeping promises they made to taxpayers.
Our elected officials should start by demanding that the City Auditor conduct a review. They also should insist City Manager David Cooke prepare a better marketing plan to maximize the project’s potential.
Fort Worth residents need to be able to trust the city to properly manage a project like this one before we give a green light to sell bonds for additional city projects.
