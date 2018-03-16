North Texas needs a voice on roads

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 388 'Our world has been turned upside down' Pause 154 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute 18 Falling meteor over Fort Worth? 30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 141 Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 51 TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 241 TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 259 Entrevista con Dennis Quaid 110 Half-price admission brought the wild to the Fort Worth Zoo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The $340 million toll road will connect the southern part of the Metroplex to the rest of DFW. It stretches 9.7 miles from just south of Interstate 20 to U.S. 287 in Mansfield. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

The $340 million toll road will connect the southern part of the Metroplex to the rest of DFW. It stretches 9.7 miles from just south of Interstate 20 to U.S. 287 in Mansfield. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com