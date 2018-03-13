Veterans are loving the UTA style

The University of Texas at Arlington is giving veterans some good reasons to enroll there after serving their country.
University of Texas in Arlington has been ranked the No.1 four-year institution in Texas for veterans — No. 12 in the nation — by Military Times.
Under former combat veteran James Kumm, executive director of veteran programs, UTA has launched a veterans assistance website and plans to open a new Veterans Resource Center that will guide veterans from enrollment through career placement.
A student veterans association helps the 5,000 vets and military-connected family members currently attending UTA with the transition from military to university. Another program, Veterans Upword Bound, "provides assessment and enhancement of basic skills through counseling, mentoring, tutoring and academic instruction in the core subject areas."
Never miss a local story.
"We believe if we can track their progress and intervene when someone needs us, this deserving population will get the most out of their experience at UTA," Kumm said in a news release. "In turn, the Texas labor force will see an infusion of highly skilled veterans, which are immediate assets to any industry."
Veterans served our community. It’s great to see one of our North Texas universities excel in serving them.
Comments