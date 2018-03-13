The annual dash for cash isn’t a long-term transit solution

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 388 'Our world has been turned upside down' Pause 154 Remembering Officer Patrick Zamarripa: A Paschal teammate's tribute 20 Texas high school students on bus that fell from Alabama ravine 73 "I don't care what they think, I'm ready," Martin Perez boasts after making strong spring debut for Rangers 124 "Do we jump off the wing?" Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 44 Welcome to spring the Bradford pears are in full bloom 82 Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked 258 At 15, she wed her older boyfriend to protect him from a possible rape charge 108 TCU NCAA Bid Party 76 TCU coach Jamie Dixon on NCAA tournament berth Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Molly the Trolley, the downtown shuttle, will no longer be a free service starting Sunday. With yearly operating costs in the $1 million range, the Fort Worth Transportation Authority will now charge $2 per rider. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

