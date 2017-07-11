Who would guess? Texas might sue Trump

Last week, the state’s top lawyer Ken Paxton, did what Texas attorneys general do best — threatened a lawsuit against the federal government.
Texas led a coalition of nine other states, informing the Trump Justice Department last week, that unless the president rescinds the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), it will take the federal government to court.
DACA temporarily shields from deportation young people brought to the U.S. before their 16th birthday.
President Trump had promised to “immediately terminate” DACA and DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans). Last month he ended the latter, but DACA remains intact.
The program has merit. Immigrant children brought here by their parents occupy the confusing limbo of undocumented immigration. They deserve an opportunity to participate in and contribute to American society.
The problem with the program is how it was enacted — through a controversial executive order.
Last year, a divided Supreme Court allowed a lower court’s ruling blocking DAPA to stand.
DACA could face the same fate. That might be what Paxton is banking on.
