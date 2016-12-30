DACA should stay until backup arrives

About 750,000 people might lose their shot at the American dream.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program provides temporary relief from deportation for young people who were brought to the U.S. before their 16th birthday.
DACA is an executive order of President Barack Obama enacted in 2012. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to rescind such orders.
A bipartisan bill, the Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy or BRIDGE act, has already been introduced in Congress. If passed, it would protect DACA children from being deported. It was referred to a committee.
Without the BRIDGE act, nothing will protect these children if Trump repeals DACA.
DACA addresses the gray, confusing areas of undocumented immigration. Children of undocumented immigrants are brought to this country usually unaware of the implications.
These children have to live in fear of deportation, their future unclear. They also can’t really integrate into American society. It becomes difficult for them to do basic things like enroll in higher education or get healthcare.
It also stymies the ability for these young people to open businesses or provide a desired skill without the fear of deportation.
DACA provides some relief. It provides a temporary deferred action so they can truly build into the American economy and become citizens.
The program isn’t a path to citizenship.
Recipients have only a two-year period of deferred action. It can be renewed after the initial period, but it can also be revoked on any given day.
Applicants have to be in school or an honorably discharged veteran of the Coast Guard or U.S. armed forces. They also have to apply for employment authorization (the filing fee is $410) and provide biometrics, fingerprints and photographs, along with supporting documentation.
Repealing DACA would not only affect the 750,000 individuals and their families, but it would also disrupt some local economies.
It would be a shame to see these individuals’ lives disrupted because of actions of their parents.
Don’t punish the child for the sins of the father.
