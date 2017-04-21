Carlos Flores, ready to take reins of District 2

District 2 residents have plenty of options in the race to fill the seat of longtime Fort Worth City Councilman Sal Espino.
Steve Thornton, 64, a retired educator and firefighter; Tony Perez, 53, a Realtor; Jennifer Treviño, 41, a former executive with the University of North Texas Health Science Center and Carlos Flores, 48, an aerospace engineer, are vying for Espino’s seat after the six-term councilman decided not to seek reelection.
None have been elected previously to public office. The four agree that District 2 faces particular challenges in public safety, infrastructure and economic development. They also want to make sure that Loop 820 does not divide the district north and south.
The new council member will inherit oversight of a massive project with a $175 million master plan to redevelop the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Thornton, who came close to defeating Espino two years ago, said he wants to continue serving the public as he did for decades as a firefighter.
Perez believes the new council member should reach out to all neighborhoods in District 2.
Treviño offers a solid record in activism and volunteerism that reflects her dedication to community involvement. Her commitment to her neighborhood and her work in many organizations are a hallmark of her life in Fort Worth.
Without a doubt, her credentials, determination and vision make her an exceptional candidate.
Carlos Flores has had an outstanding upward path in public service, allowing him to learn the intricacies of city government as a member of several city task forces and special committees. He says experience means he can hit the ground running on behalf of District 2.
We agree.
“It made me a better citizen,” Flores told the Star-Telegram Editorial Board. “The more I worked, the more I learned, the more I was interested in how the city works.”
His seasoned knowledge of local government enables him to approach things with an open mind. As he puts it, his job is to collect the necessary information from several sources and make the best balanced decision, adding that his roots in the north side give him a unique and valuable historical perspective of the area.
The Star-Telegram Editorial Board recommends Carlos Flores for Fort Worth City Council District 2.
