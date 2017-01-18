Fort Worth mayor, councilmembers seeking re-election in May contest

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and seven council members filed for re-election Wednesday, marking the start of the city’s campaign season for the May 6 election.
District 2 Councilman Sal Espino is the only incumbent not seeking another term. Espino announced in early December that he was not running for a seventh term. Instead, he threw his support behind North Side Neighborhood Association President Carlos Flores to replace him. Flores filed his application for a place on the ballot Wednesday along with the other incumbents.
Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Shingleton, who represents District 7, was the first to file when the city secretary’s office opened at 8 a.m. He said he wanted to be “bright and early” to send a message to his constituents how “earnest and adamant” he is about continuing his work on the council.
Also filing were District 6 Councilman Jungus Jordan, District 9 Councilwoman Ann Zadeh, District 3 Councilman W.B. “Zim” Zimmerman, District 5 Councilwoman Gyna Bivens, District 8 Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray and District 4 Councilman Cary Moon.
Some of the candidates took to social media to announce their filings.
Zadeh tweeted a picture of her filing her application, saying, “I hope I can count on your support.” Jordan, likewise, posted a photo to Facebook, saying, “It is an honor to represent you and serve as your voice in City Hall. I look forward to continue serving you. Thank you for your support.” Zimmerman set-up a Facebook page for his campaign.
The race for District 2, though, could turn into a four-way race. Two other candidates have announced their campaigns: Steve Thornton, who nearly unseated Espino in the 2015 race, and Jennifer Treviño, a vice president at the University of North Texas Health Science Center and Espino's appointee to the City Plan Commission.
Another potential candidate, Miguel “Tony” Perez, Espino’s appointment to the Residential Board of Adjustment, set up a campaign treasury following Espino’s announcement in December, according to city filings. Perez is also vice president of the Fort Worth League of Neighborhood Associations.
Those three candidates did not file Wednesday. Thornton said Wednesday he would file his paperwork Thursday.
In District 3. Brian Byrd, who lives in the Meadows West neighborhood, in October designated a campaign treasurer and has since been campaigning. Byrd is a physician and founder of Texas Family Medicine on Harris Parkway.
Zimmerman has served on the council since 2009.
And in District 6, Roderick D. Smith who lives on Seven Gables has filed to run.
Price is running for her fourth term as mayor. Jordan is seeking his seventh term. If elected, he will become one of the longest-serving members.
Candidate filing ends Feb. 17.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
