White House directly threatens a free press

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill' Pause

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram

1:05 'Plaid bandit' caught on video stealing $50,000 at Parks Mall in Arlington

2:57 Trinity High nurse and students save classmates life

0:25 Driver freed from wreckage on LBJ Freeway, taken to hospital in unknown condition

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

1:00 Transitioning AHHS grad on FWISD transgender bathroom policy