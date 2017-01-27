Fort Worth mayor steams about police incident

It’s not hard to tell when Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is really mad — not just the firm, authoritative, very direct, polite but sometimes curt person she is in her official capacity, but really and truly angry.
She’s a 67-year-old grandmother, but you wouldn’t think of calling her Granny when she’s like this.
Price was mad on Friday afternoon.
She and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald were holding yet another news conference to discuss what happened Dec. 21 when police officer William Martin showed up in a southwest Fort Worth neighborhood to answer a call for help from Jacqueline Craig.
Instead of helping Craig with her complaint about a neighbor assaulting her son, Martin lost his self-control, arrested the 46-year-old mother and her two daughters and roughed them up in the process.
Price and Fitzgerald have spent more than five weeks publicly addressing the ugly incident. But new video from Martin’s body cam was leaked to news media on Thursday, the same day Fitzgerald announced that all charges against Craig and her daughters had been dropped.
It was clear Friday that the new evidence and Price’s built-up anger were the reason she and the chief decided to face a wall of cameras and reporters again.
She was mad on behalf of her city and determined not to let it be dragged down.
“This is not,” she said with heavy emphasis. “reflective of Fort Worth.”
With conviction: “We are a compassionate city, committed to the greater good of our citizens.”
And then a steely resolve: “We do not tolerate discrimination, bullying or intimidation, all of which were evidenced in the officer’s actions.”
Martin has served a 10-day suspension without pay, a level of discipline some people have called light and about which Price said, “I don’t necessarily agree with …”
The mayor also voiced strong support for police.
“Our police force and the officers are highly esteemed in Fort Worth,” she said. “This incident should not be a reflection of our officers as a whole.”
Then came an impassioned pledge: “I am committed to working to find healing and restoration … We can and will learn from this situation. Fort Worth will be stronger.”
Mayor Price is strong-willed. You don’t want her mad at you. Something about that instills confidence.
Comments