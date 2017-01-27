Being on the right side of history

Right before the Texas Muslim Capitol Day on Tuesday, many state and federal leaders seem to forget that Muslims are people, not a scary, faceless group out to steal American ideals.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would beef up immigration vetting measures. The order temporarily suspends the refugee program, indefinitely suspends the Syrian refugee program and cuts the number of refugees who will be accepted.
Also, The Associated Press reported individuals “from countries with terrorism concerns” will not be issued new visas for at least 90 days.
All because Trump doesn’t want “radical Islamic terrorists” in the United States.
Many Texas officials will be happy with this order — they have been aggressively trying, and failing, to keep Syrian refugees out.
Trump’s executive order will make the already stringent nine-step vetting process even harder for refugees to find safety within the United States.
This executive action came on the heels of a forum, “Defending Against Radical Islamic Terrorism in the State of Texas,” hosted by state Rep. Kyle Bidermann, R-Fredericksburg.
One of the biggest concerns of the forum was the unfounded speculation that many Muslims want Shariah law to supersede the American laws.
Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne wants the state to investigate the Islamic Tribunal, a group of Imams who make non-binding decisions on community infractions using Shariah law.
This tribunal is a lot like the Beth dins in the Jewish faith, or canon law of the Roman Catholic Church.
All three are meant to be used in more religious capacity and don’t allow punishments that are outside of the current laws of the state.
Before the forum, Bidermann sent a survey to Muslim leaders and organizations polling their beliefs.
Muslim leaders wisely didn’t answer the insulting survey. Some even spoke out.
The forum and Trump’s executive action are provocative, marginalizing a group of human beings — people who work, pay taxes, abide by laws and raise families in America along with the rest of us.
We shouldn’t point fingers and fearfully accuse the many for the actions of a few. America is better than that.
