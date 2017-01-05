Dallas’ HKS sketches up stunning new Rangers stadium

Good news, Texas Rangers fans. The new ballpark will look nostalgic and stunning.
Arlington revealed Thursday that HKS will be the architects designing the new ballpark. The Dallas-based firm is no stranger to Arlington projects, having built the University of Texas at Arlington College Park Center and the AT&T Stadium, both beautiful and functional venues.
If those two projects are any indicator, the future of the stadium rests in capable hands.
At a press conference Thursday, Bryan Trubey, HKS executive vice president, showed off renderings and seating models.
The seating will create a more intimate atmosphere for baseball fans. A few thousand fewer seats will also help with that.
Renderings show the new stadium to be classic but with modern vibe. And of course, it will have the much-wanted retractable roof.
The designs seen Thursday will fit nicely with Texas Live!, the mixed-use entertainment complex next door.
We are getting a clearer picture of what Arlington voted for, and it all looks promising.
The new stadium will be across the street from Globe Life Park.
We can’t wait to enjoy it for the 2020 season.
Arlington reveals HKS to be Rangers stadium architects
Comments